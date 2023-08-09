Mob sets suspected thief ablaze in Delta





By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

ANGRY mob has set ablaze a suspected thief for allegedly stealing building materials at a new construction site in Ekiugbo community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the unidentified suspect met his untimely death after he was caught stealing alumaco materials at new hotel building site in the community.

According to a source, the suspect has been indulging in stealing and on that fateful day, he was caught by the community vigilantes before he was set ablaze by the mob.

The source said: “The deceased was set ablaze at Iwhrenene junction after all attempts to stop him from stealing. Anytime the boy was caught stealing, he was always set free. Some people bought a tricycle for him to earn a living, he abandoned the tricycle and began a bricklaying job.

“He left the bricklaying job and was caught stealing the building materials at a hotel site before he was set ablaze by mob from the…





