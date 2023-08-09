Niger Coup: Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ but force still an option – Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu has not ruled out military intervention in neighbouring Niger after its president was ousted in a coup but believes diplomacy is the “best way forward” to resolve the crisis, his spokesman said Tuesday.

Tinubu, also head of the West African bloc ECOWAS, weighed in for the first time since the soldiers behind the coup in Niger defied the bloc’s Sunday deadline to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face the possible use of force.

Meanwhile, efforts by ECOWAS and the United States to parlay with Niger’s new rulers have made no headway ahead of a crisis summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday.

“No options have been taken off of the table,” Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said, while adding that Tinubu and other West African leaders favour a diplomatic solution.

The United States said it still held out hope for reversing the coup but was “realistic” a day after a top US envoy appeared to make no progress in an unannounced visit.

“We do…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper