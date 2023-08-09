Niger coup plotters face internal resistance as ex-rebel leader launches anti-coup movement





A former rebel leader and politician in Niger has launched a movement opposing the junta that took power in a July 26 coup.

This is the first sign of internal resistance to army rule in the strategically important Sahel country.

Rhissa Ag Boula said in a statement on Wednesday that his new Council of Resistance for the Republic (CRR) aimed to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been in detention at his residence since the takeover.

“Niger is the victim of a tragedy orchestrated by people charged with protecting it,” the statement said.

The launch comes as diplomatic efforts to reverse the coup appeared stalled after the junta rejected the latest diplomatic mission and the army governments of neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, which back the armed takeover.

Mali and Burkina Faso also appealed to the United Nations to prevent any military intervention.

Niger’s coup leaders denied entry to African and UN envoys on Tuesday, resisting pressure to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper