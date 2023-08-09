Ogoni youths dissatisfied with implementation of UNEP report





By Davies Iheamnachor

Youths of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the United Nations Environmental Programme, UNEP, Report in the area, adding that it falls below expectations.

The youths under the aegis of Ogoni Youth Federation, OYF, said they would take actions against the project implementation, adding that they were not being involved in the project.

President-General of OYF, Legborsi Yamaabana, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, overseeing the implementation process was deviating from providing inclusivity in the process.

Yamaabana said the environmental reports on Ogoni on its release restored hope in the devastated area, but regretted that 12 years after, no hope has been restored.

He said: “We express without equivocation our deepest dissatisfaction with the manner and ways in which HYPREP is implementing the UNEP report. The UNEP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper