‘Poor Citizen’s can afford properties in Nigeria’





By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Director of Strategy, Social Democratic Party in Kogi State and Chairman G1 Group, Gowon Enenche has advised poor Citizen’s to invest in real estate in Nigeria.

In a brief interview with Vanguard on Wednesday, he stressed on the needs for Nigerians to own their properties, to save cost on the long run.

While encouraging people to invest in real estate, Gowon said his housing firm, G1 homes and Properties, is ready to partner with poor Nigerians to provide a very affordable housing plan.

He said, “We have been running for 10years now, the process of this outlet started during the recession and we are still striving in the industry, we are doing well and we have high patronage.

“At every level of your income we have a level for you, we have a package for low income earners, for medium and high income earners, we give room for installmental payment because we know the situation of our economy.

“We also partner with mortgage bank, who pays for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper