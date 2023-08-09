Tinubu committed to improving citizens’ welfare — OKONJO-IWEALA





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Director-General of World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said yesterday that President Bola Tinubu was committed to improving the lives of Nigerians.

She also said as the person at the helm of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, she would, alongside her team, do her best to support Nigeria at this difficult time.

Okonjo-Iweala stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The WTO DG, flanked by the former Minister of State for Health during the Goodluck Jonathan, Mohammed Ali Pate, said they saw the President and that the focus of their discussion was on what they would do to support Nigeria.

She said they were contemplating a grassroot programme they could put in place to help the young people as well as women.

She said the WTO would look at the kind of assistance it could give to the people on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper