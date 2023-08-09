Transfer: West Ham agree deal in principle to sign Harry Maguire





By Ayobami Okerinde

West Ham have agreed a deal in principle to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for £30 million.

The 30-year-old is set to leave the club after losing his place following the arrival of Erik ten Hag as United’s manager last summer.

He made just 16 Premier League appearances last season, with Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Raphael Varane preferred as center backs over the Englishman.

Maguire was removed as captain earlier in the summer, with midfielder Bruno Fernades named as his successor.

Maguire revealed this in a Twitter post after the announcement.

“After discussions with the manager today, he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.”

He played 175 times for Manchester United after joining from Leicester for £80 million in 2019.

The post Transfer: West…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper