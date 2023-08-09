[Video] Coup: Former Kano’s Emir, Sanusi meets Niger’s junta





The former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has met with the military coup leaders in the Republic of Niger amid international pressure to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Sanusi, who was also a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) met the military leadership on Wednesday after the junta aborted a meeting with representatives of the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

The former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has met with the military coup leaders in the Republic of Niger amid international pressures to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. pic.twitter.com/mT3Fq1FbYK — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 9, 2023

The footage of the Sanusi’s meeting with the West African country’s coupists surfaced on social media, with the efforts to end the crisis in Nigeria’s neighbouring state.

Recall that a delegation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper