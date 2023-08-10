



By Steve Oko

Catholic Bishops have appealed to the Judiciary to save the Nigerian democracy, arguing that all eyes are now on it to remedy the obvious irregularities that marred the 2023 general elections.

The Bishops of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province who met in Umuahia, Abia State, expressed disappointment over the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to live up to its promise to deliver a credible poll.

In a communiqué issued after their meeting at Umuahia Diocesan Secretariat, the Bishops urged the Judiciary to redeem the situation in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The hope, at the moment is that the judiciary will rise up to the challenge and rescue our ailing democratic experiment”, the communique read in part.

The Bishops accused INEC of colluding with corrupt politicians to compromise the polls.

” Many people had trusted the repeated assurances by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to…





