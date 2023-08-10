Body of man who jumped into Lagos Lagoon recovered 48hrs after





By Evelyn Usman

The bloated body of a man who jumped into the lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, has been recovered.

Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret Eho confirmed it, explaining that “the search and rescue operations began immediately the alert of the incident was received at about 2.53 pm, on Tuesday, August 2023 and it culminated into the recovery of the body today, August 10, 2023, by 9.15 am, at the LASEMA end of the lagoon bank.

“The collaborative efforts include that of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASTMA Lagos State Health, Environmental Monitoring Unit and the locals to foreclose the joint operations”.

