Delta police nab suspected armed robbers, cultists





By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —THE Delta State Police Command said its operatives have arrested nine suspects, including armed robbers, cultists and recovered arms and ammunition.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in a statement, yesterday, said: “On 05/08/2023 at 1300hrs, the DPO Agbor Division acted on credible information, detailed police operatives to investigate and arrest a syndicate that reportedly specialises in stealing motorcycles in Agbor and its environs.

“The team swung into action and gathered intelligence that led to the eventual arrest of Efosa Osemere, A.K.A Kpako, 23 years; Nwabuzor Joseph, 30 years and Otasowie Osaso, 33 years. The suspects upon interrogation confessed to being part of the syndicate robbing people of their motorcycles and other belongings in Ewuru community, Agbor.

“When a search warrant was executed in their houses, one locally made cut-to-size pistol and a live cartridge were recovered. The suspects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper