Ecuador’s presidential candidate shot dead at campaign rally





Mr Fernando Villavicencio, a candidate in Ecuador’s forthcoming presidential election and member of the national assembly has been shot dead at a campaign rally.

Villavicencio, who has campaigned against corruption and gangs in Ecuador, was attacked as he left the capital, Quito, on Wednesday, according to BBC.

He is one of the few candidates to allege that has been links between organised crime and government officials in the South American country.

Meanwhile, a criminal gang called Los Lobos (The Wolves) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Los Lobos is the second-largest gang in Ecuador with some 8,000 members, many of whom are behind bars.

The gang has been involved in a number of recent deadly prison fights, in which scores of inmates have been brutally killed.

A break-away faction from the Los Choneros gang, Los Lobos is believed to have links to the Mexico-based Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), for which it traffics cocaine.

