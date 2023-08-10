Expectations, task ahead of incoming Labour Minister 





IN most developed econo mies and serious countries across the globe, Labour Ministry is a prime ministry because of its importance to the socio-economic development of every economy.

One of the finest and most proactive Labour Ministers Nigeria has produced in recent times, Chief Emeka Wogu, once said in an interview that the “Ministry of Labour is quite central and strategic to the national economy because a strike that is prolonged can bring down the economy. Like in other countries, it is a key ministry.

“After the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the next is Labour because Labour is central to the economy of every nation.”

Any moment from now, President Bola Tinubu will name a Minister to oversee the Labour and Employment Ministry.

From the profiles and antecedents of most of the Ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate on Monday, only a few possess the qualities to raise the bar amidst the challenges in the world of…





