Hunter killed in Edo forest while pursuing kidnappers





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CTY — A hunter from Ufa area in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, popularly known as Odonkoro, but whose real name could not be ascertained at press time, has been reported shot dead by suspected kidnappers.

The deceased, his colleagues and other members of the local vigilante group were combing the large stretch of forest around Igarra and neighbouring communities for kidnapers and to rescue their victims.

There has been a resurgence of kidnapping in the area with the recent being the kidnapping of five people within two days on the Farm Road in Igarra and one of them was released after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

A member of the vigilante group, who witnessed the killing while narrating the incident, said it happened on Tuesday while the kidnapper was arrested yesterday.

He said: “We divided ourselves into two groups and went in different directions but unknown to us, the kidnappers had sighted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper