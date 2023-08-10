Niger Coup: We’ll exhaust all avenues of engagement to restore constitutional order, says Tinubu





BY: Victoria Ojeme

The ongoing Second extraordinary meeting of the West African leaders on the socio-political situation in Niger Republic has gone into a closed-door session.

Chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of State and government Bola Tinubu said it’s regrettable that the seven day ultimatum issued during the first extraordinary summit has not yielded the desired outcome as the Military Junta have failed to hand over power to the ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

He says the ongoing meeting will afford the leaders the opportunity to meticulously review and assess the progress made since the last gathering.

The Nigerian Leader said the ECOWAS will exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger Republic.

He expressed confidence that 2nd summit will be a defining moment in the region’s journey towards a stronger, more resilient and integrated west Africa.

The meeting is to deliberate on the various reports of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper