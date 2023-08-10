Nigeria’s economy will bounce back under Tinubu — Sen Gumel





Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters, says the Nigerian economy will bounce back in a short while under President Bola Tinubu.

Gumel said this when he received a team of officials from the Fidelity Bank plc led by the Executive Director, Northern Directorate, Mr Hassan Imam on a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the President was aware of the hardship being faced by Nigerians under his administration.

“I appeal for patience with the present government as the president is doing everything to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians.

“The president is yet to clock 100 days in office but he has reeled out several measures to tackle the economic challenges the country was faced with.

“As we are all aware, he has constituted committees with specific assignments and timelines, also the presentation of list of nominees to the National Assembly within 60 days as stipulated by law, indicates he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper