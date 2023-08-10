Rent control: Achieving affordable housing, curbing inflation





By Gideon Okebu

Introduction

It is beyond disputation that shelter/housing is amongst man’s basic existential needs. Some Statutes like the ‘United Nations Declaration of Human Rights,1948’ and the ‘African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights 2004’ have recognised and elevated shelter beyond a need, to a basic human right that must be guaranteed by the Sovereign.

Affordable housing as a niche of housing can best be described as housing that is reasonably adequate in standard and location for lower or middle income households, and does not cost so much that a household is unlikely to be able to meet other basic needs on a sustainable basis.

Rent

Rent has been defined as “Consideration paid, usually periodically for the use or occupancy of property, especially real property.” Put differently, rent can be defined as a proceed/fruit derivable from property, which is received by a landlord in exchange for temporarily parting with possession of his property….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper