Six times ECOWAS intervened in their neighbour countries





The West African bloc ECOWAS, which on Thursday said it will muster a “standby force” against the coup leaders in Niger, has a long history of military interventions in the region.

The 15-member Economic Community of West African States, which is dominated by Nigeria, has previously sent troops into a number countries since 1990.

– Liberia –

In August 1990, in its first such foray, ECOWAS members assemble a force of several hundred men to intervene in Liberia’s brutal civil war.

The Nigerian-dominated force quickly grows to nearly 20,000 soldiers.

In 1997, it carries out a major disarmament operation, paving the way for multi-party elections.

The last ECOWAS soldiers leave Liberia in October 1999 but four years later the bloc intervenes again after a second civil war breaks out.

That mission is later folded into a UN peacekeeping operation.

– Sierra Leone –

In May 1997, ECOWAS forces are deployed in neighbouring Sierra Leone, also in the throes of a civil…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper