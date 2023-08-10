Transfer: Fabrizio confirms Tyler Adams medicals as midfielder set to join Chelsea





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea are set to complete the transfer of Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams after activating the £20 million relegation release clause in his contract.

The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and has undergone the first part of his medical on Wednesday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the relegation clause worth £20m has been activated, and United States International, Adams will complete the main part of his medicals on Thursday.

Fabrizio tweeted: “Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause, worth £20m has been activated today.

“Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done.”

Understand Tyler Adams already did 1st part of medical tests on Wednesday and will complete main part today Chelsea deal, done and sealed for £20m relegation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper