Transfer: Fabrizio confirms Tyler Adams medicals as midfielder set to join Chelsea

By Adegboyega Adeleye
Chelsea are set to complete the transfer of Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams after activating the £20 million relegation release clause in his contract.
The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and has undergone the first part of his medical on Wednesday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.
According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the relegation clause worth £20m has been activated, and United States International, Adams will complete the main part of his medicals on Thursday.
Fabrizio tweeted: “Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause, worth £20m has been activated today.
“Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done.”
Source: Vanguard Newspaper