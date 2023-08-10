We’ll start attacking bandits in their hideouts soon – Gov Radda





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda has disclosed that security forces in the state will start attacking terrorists in their hideouts very soon, warning the hoodlums to repent or face the consequences.

According to Radda, his administration will not negotiate with terrorists but will open its doors to rehabilitate repentant terrorists.

Radda made the pronouncement while speaking at a special prayer session organized by the state government with the aim of restoring peace in both Katsina State and the neighboring Niger Republic.

“What we intend to start doing henceforth is to attack these hoodlums in their hideouts same way they use to attack us in our homes. God’s willing very soon we will begin to go to the forest and look for them,” Radda said.

The Katsina Governor reassured that his administration is fully prepared to allocate all necessary funds and equipment in each local government to support the efforts against banditry and acts…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper