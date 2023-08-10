Why I butchered my ex-lover — Suspect





By Dayo Johnson

Akure —A 45-year-old suspect, Bankole Oginni, arrested by police detectives in Ondo State for the murder of his ex-lover, has given reasons for his action.

It will be recalled the suspect reportedly committed the crime at his residence in the Danjuma area of Akure, after inviting the victim to his house.

Bankole, was arrested after dismembering his lower. He was also alleged to have tied the victims hands and legs and thereafter poured hot water on her.

The deceased was traced to his residence where the victims butchered body was found by police detectives.

The suspect, while in custody narrated what transpired between the two, saying: “She called me on Saturday that she needed my help, being my ex-lover and I asked her to come to my daddy’s house.

“Anytime she’s in need of money, being my ex-lover, I would ask her to come to my daddy’s house. And the moment she got there on the fateful day, I offered her a chilled soft drink I bought…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper