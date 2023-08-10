World Championships: Tobi Amusan in provisional list amid AIU defense





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, World Women’s 100m hurdles champion and record holder Tobi Amusan has been included in the official provisional list released by the World Athletics body, pending the result of her AIU defense.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships is set to hold from August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan’s participation at the championship has been faced with uncertainty after she was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing three drug tests this season, a month before the championships.

Her name was also conspicuously missing from Team Nigeria’s list of 26 athletes which was released by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria as she awaits the decision of the AIU.

Tobi Amusan is in line to defend her World 100-meter hurdle title in Budapest as she has been officially listed by World Athletics on the entry list.

However, the world champion will get the final nod to compete if…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper