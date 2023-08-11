Africa: Cost of climate change to hit N50bn yearly by 2050, group warns





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Green Growth Africa Sustainability Network (Green Growth Africa) has warned that the annual cost of climate change impact on African countries could hit $50 billion by 2050.

The group observed that while Africa contributes about three percent of the global emissions of greenhouse gasses, the continent finds itself disproportionately vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Speaking to journalist at virtual press briefing ahead of the 2023 International Youth Day on Saturday, the Executive Director, Green Growth Africa, Dr. Adedoyin Adeleke said with Africa being the only continent in the world where more than 60 percent of its population is under the age of 25, added that by 2030, nearly half of the world’s youth population will be from Africa.

The 2023 International Youth Day has the theme “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”.

He called on African countries to aggressively arm its youth with Green Skills to leverage…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper