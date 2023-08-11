Boko Haram hindered Borno varsities from conducting Convocations for over five years – Zulum





…..Donates N50 million for Convocation preparations, to construct Staff Quarters, Students’ Hostel for NAUB

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has condemned the activities of Boko Haram, which in the past five years, have hindered many tertiary institutions from conducting Convocation Ceremonies in the state.

Besides, he noted that it is through Convocation, that best performing students are officially identified and rewarded by the government.

The Governor stated this on Friday when top management team of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), led by the Vice-Chancellor of the federal institution, Professor Kyari Mohammed paid him a courtesy call at the Government House in Maiduguri.

He however announced the donation of N50 million to enable NAUB in its preparations towards the conduct of its first convocation slated to hold on 28th October, 2023.

He also directed Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper