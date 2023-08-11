Declare Osun govt attempt to appoint caretaker committee illegal — Sacked LG chairmen urges court





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Sacked local government chairmen elected during the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola have urged the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo to declare an attempt by Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration to appoint a caretaker committee into the 30 local government in the state as illegal.

The chairmen, in a writ of summon filed by Saheed Onibonokuta, Ayegbayo Muyiwa and eight others on behalf of their colleagues, signed by their counsel, Muhydeen Adeoye, urged the court to declare steps taken by the state government to appoint caretaker into the local government council of the state is in violation of the plaintiffs’ right which is guaranteed by the Electoral Act 2022.

The court process obtained by Vanguard in Osogbo on Friday has the Osun state government, the Attorney-General, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as Commissioner for Finance as respondents on the suit.

They also sought an injunction of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper