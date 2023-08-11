Defection: APC NWC to welcome Shaibu next week





–It’s not true, I’ll sink, swim with Obaseki —Shaibu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri & Ozioruva Aliu

FOLLOWING his differences with Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will join the All Progressives Congress, APC, next week, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The party’s National Working Committee, NWC, will receive him early next week, a high-ranking member of the ruling party at the centre, disclosed on condition of anonymity.

However, Shaibu’s flight into the APC appears to be facing turbulence on account of the stance of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who declared, yesterday, that the party is not a rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians.

Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the APC, and a two-term governor of Edo State, handed over to Governor Obaseki. As APC chairman, he denied Obaseki and Shaibu the party’s re-election ticket, which forced the duo to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper