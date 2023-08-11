ECOWAS standby force against Niger junta, not Nigeria against against Niger – President Ouattara





President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, has given his voice on the coup in Niger Republic, saying the declaration of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to deploy a standby force is not Nigeria against Niger, but ECOWAS against Niger.

President Ouattara made this submission while addressing newsmen after the ECOWAS Extraordinary Meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

President Alassane Ouattara speaks about the coup in Niger Republic. "This is not Nigeria vs Niger. It is ECOWAS vs. Niger" – Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast @AOuattara_PRCI pic.twitter.com/SMqzceqkop — Daddy D.O (@DOlusegun) August 11, 2023

He said, “As you are aware that ECOWAS has taken many decisions in the past legal and factual about coup d’etat and the community has always condemned coup d’etat.

“The coup d’etat has affected many countries in the sub-region ECOWAS in the past in Liberia, Sierra Leone, recently in Gambia, in Guinea Bissau and today we have a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper