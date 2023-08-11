Indiscriminate Parking: Rivers Govt warns as trucks, others damage major Roads





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RIVERS State Government has said it would no long tolerate severe damages done to major roads it has constructed with huge funds due to reckless parking by trucks owned by the BUA Group and others operating in the state.

The State Commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly Alabo and that of Ministry of Transport, Dr. Jacobson Nbina expressed the government’s anger on Friday over the development as they toured sections of roads being damaged by some of the trucks.

Areas inspected include Azikiwe Road where the BUA Sugar Refinery is located in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA), roads at Igwuruta and Igwurutali communities, Ikwerre LGA where BUA has an off factory operational base and Diesel Yard where a stretch of shoulders on the roads, including the lanes have been ruined.

Works Commissioner, Alabo said, “It is public knowledge that Rivers government spends billions of naira every year, labour hard to provide critical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper