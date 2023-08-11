Niger: ECOWAS deploys standby force; junta warns they’d kill deposed president





By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — Despite opposition from eminent Nigerians and groups to the use of force against the coupists in Niger Republic, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government yesterday ordered immediate deployment of a standby force to restore constitutional order in the country.

ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) is a standby arrangement made up of military, police and civilian components which is consistent with Chapter VIII of the United Nations Charter which provides for regional peace and security arrangements.

The regional body also called on partners, including the United Nations, UN, to support its efforts to ensure a quick restoration of order in conformity with its normative instruments.

But the junta told a top United States diplomat yesterday that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, if ECOWAS countries attempted any military…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper