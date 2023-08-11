Nigeria joins Cisco Country Digital Acceleration programme





By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Nigeria yesterday formally joins the Cisco Country Acceleration Programme, saying it was to help strengthen the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Cisco’s country Acceleration Programme, CDA was founded in 2015 and has since evolved into programs in 49 countries, with over 1,500 active or completed projects – encompassing over two-thirds of the world’s population and 75 percent of global GDP.

The agreement to join the programme happened in May this year, when Cisco and the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU with the aim to support the nation’s digital transformation agenda and contribute towards digital skills training and development.

However, the manifestation came yesterday, when a leading provider of technology solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Technology Distributions, TD Africa and Cisco joined forces, to establish a Cisco EDGE Centre in Lagos.

EDGE…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper