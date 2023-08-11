Nigeria’s economy grew by 2.4% in Q1 – OPEC





The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said that Nigeria’s economic growth in the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23) stood at 2.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

OPEC made this known in its Monthly Oil Market Report for August obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

OPEC said this was against a growth of 3.6 per cent in fourth quarter of 2022, an indicator of 2023 anticipated slowdown.

According to the report, after Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.3 per cent in 2022, it is forecast to decelerate in 2023.

It said high inflation continued to burden the Nigeria’s economy.

“Inflation data for June shows an ongoing acceleration, with an annual rate of 22.8 per cent y-o-y, following 22.4 per cent y-o-y in May and 22.2 per cent in April and 22 per cent in March.

“Food inflation has been a key factor in this rise, reaching 25.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in June, after 24.8 per cent y-o-y in May.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper