NURTW VP accuses union president of raising false alarm





By Theodore Opara

VICE President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, has warned the outgoing president of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, to desist from raising a false alarm over the internal affairs of the organisation. Agbede stated this while reacting to a newspaper report credited to Baruwa that some people were planning to cause chaos at the Abuja national headquarters of the union.

He explained that Baruwa’s action clearly showed he was jittery as the end of his administration had come, adding that Baruwa was trying to provoke trouble by raising the false alarm. “From the press statement he issued, it shows that he (Baruwa) is jittery; and the fear of losing his seat is already disturbing him. Nobody is planning any protest. We shall use all legal means to remove him from office. No amount of false alarm can save him from being removed.

“We share joint tickets, and our tenures will expire by August 28,…





