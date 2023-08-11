Obaseki accuses deputy of disloyalty, says Shaibu planning coup against him





Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has accused his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of disloyalty and a plan to carry out a coup against him to take over the state.

In a video posted by AIT on X, formerly Twitter, Obaseki alleged that Shuaib is desperate to take over the affairs of the state ahead of the Edo governorship election in 2024.

He said, “[Shaibu] went to Abuja and was boasting that he has connections in Abuja, that he has people in the national assembly, that they are all with the president now, that they will take care of him if he cannot get the ticket in PDP, he knows what to do.

“I kept quiet and said I thought we were together. But what struck me, and I have never said this to anybody, is that after I proclaimed the house of assembly, we were now going to elect officers.

“He was in Abuja, he came back that day. I am the chief security officer of this state. I get any information I need. But I have that responsibility to keep quiet and use the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper