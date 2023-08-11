Police neutralise 3 gunmen, several escape with bullet wounds in Enugu





Police have neutralised three gunmen, while others escaped with severe bullet wounds after a gun duel with hoodlums in Imufu community within Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by a combined team of police special forces and police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division of Enugu State Command, in the morning hours of Aug. 10.

He said that items recovered from the hoodlums included, four pump action guns, one locally fabricated revolver gun and pistol, each with 67 live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, suspected fabrics of IPOB insignia, objects suspected to be amulets and others.

“The combined team in the morning hours of Aug. 10 raided a suspected IPOB/ESN camp, at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area and the team engaged in a gun duel with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper