Uzodimma bans all non-authorized levy collection taskforces in Imo





All persons or groups involved in the reckless collection of levies in Imo State without the strict authorisation of the governor have been asked to desist forthwith or have themselves to blame.

Governor Hope Uzodimma said the consequences that await the refusal of those involved in such acts are huge because his government is no longer prepared to tolerate acts that smear her image.

Governor Uzodimma is particularly concerned about reports of individuals, groups and even political appointees, who harass members of the public under the guise of taskforces and use same to collect levies and impose penalties that are both illegal and criminal.

The Governor insists that the only authorised body in Imo State charged with the responsibility of collecting levies, penalties and other revenues for the government remains the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS).

He has therefore warned that anyone caught in the web of further illegal collections, including political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper