Why luxury car owners shun insurance policy





By Theodore Opara

AS the economy continues to bite harder, Nigerians are cutting their budgets to cope with the prevailing difficulties.

While many have reduced their standard of living, others have cut down on their ostentatious ways of life. The recent removal of fuel subsidies has not helped matters, as many people now find it difficult to feed and fuel their vehicles.

One of the areas that has been deeply affected is the number of cars that are lying idle in garages. To some, selling them off has become the solution, while others have cut down on the insurance on the cars. Many owners of exotic and luxury cars in Nigeria choose to self-insure such brands of vehicles rather than insure them with reputable insurance companies, as they believe that they are being charged exorbitant premium rates. It might shock you that some big cars in our country today are covered by third party insurance rather than comprehensive insurance. The vehicle owners feel that this is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper