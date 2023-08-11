Why Naira is depreciating

By
Headliners
-
0
3


By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

The question in the minds of  Nigerians today is  why is the  Naira depreciating or why is the exchange rate of the    dollar rising rapidly?

This   is a valid question given the sharp and persistent   depreciation of the Naira since June 14 when the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN announced new operational measures in the foreign exchange market.

Since then, the Naira has depreciated by 21 per cent    to N930 per dollar in the parallel market, and by 66 per cent to N781.34   per dollar in the official market, namely the Investors and Exporters, I&E window. 

This is more worrisome, as this trend will  translate to further increase in price of goods and services, higher inflation rate, given  that most of what Nigerians consume   are imported or have significant import components. These include petroleum products, wheat, raw materials etc

There are two major  reasons why the exchange rate is rising rapidly, especially since June…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR