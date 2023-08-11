Zamfara Assembly expresses worry over incessant bandits attacks





By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has expressed worry and concern over bandits attack.

The House during it’s sitting on Thursday condemned in strong term the way banditry activities have become so rampant in most of the local government areas of the state where innocent people were found to have killed, kidnapped and terrorized.

In an interview with vanguard, The Deputy Speaker of the House Hon Adamu Aliyu Birnin Magaji, said the house in it’s sitting seriously condemned the ugly situation the state found itself under the bandits activities.

He stated that during the House sitting (today) on Thursday, the Chief Whip of the House Hon Lurwanu Marafa Nagambo, representing Anka Constituency stands to explained on how bandits activities bidevelling the areas he is representing and also made a request of more additional Military that would fight the criminals.

According to Deputy Speaker, the Chief Whip demanded for the mounting of Military base…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper