Australia beat France to reach Women’s World Cup semi-finals after a grueling 20-shot penalty shootout.

The Matildas made it into the semis for the first time ever after Mackenzie Arnold’s heroics and Cortnee Vine’s winning goal.

It ended 7-6 in their favour.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper