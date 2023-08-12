BREAKING: Shaibu pledges loyalty to Gov Obaseki, says ‘boss victim of political jobbers’





.Urges mischief makers to desist from attempts to widen the gulf between them

.APC NWC not receiving Shaibu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has alleged attempts by fifth columnists to widen the imaginary gulf between him and the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki in a selfish attempt to feather their own nests.

Reacting to a ‘shocking’ statement, by Governor Obaseki where he alleged desperation and a coup to oust him, Shuaibu while addressing his aides on Saturday morning, again pledged his loyalty to the governor.

According to him, political jobbers sold the coup dummy to the governor whom he referred to as his ‘elder brother’ with a view to provoking more crisis so they could profit off it.

He said it is preposterous to contemplate a coup against a man who has given him so much latitude to operate.

While denouncing the allegations, Hon. Shaibu was emphatic in stating that the claims were not only baseless but also malicious…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper