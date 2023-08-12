Compel LASUTH, private hospital to produce my son’s intestines, mother begs Sanwoolu





A mother, Abiodun Deborah has cried out to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to probe the mysterious disappearance of the small intestine of her 12-year-old son, Adebola Akin-Bright while receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

Abiodun’s life was thrown into jeopardy when surgeons at LASUTH informed her about the disappearance of her son’s intestine after a corrective surgery performed on the boy on July 14, 2023.

Abiodun said his boy was referred to LASUTH from a private hospital, Obitoks Medical Centre situated at Ileepo in the Alimosho Local Government area of the state on June 17 following a complication from surgery to correct intestinal obstruction.

Narrating her ordeal, Abiodun said, “Sometime in February this year, my boy started vomiting and stooling and the hospital we took him to suspected typhoid and he was treated but when his condition didn’t improve after about five days, we moved him to another hospital,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper