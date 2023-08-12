Economy must recover for good, greatest number of Nigerians — Tinubu





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru,

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, reassured Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in his administration’s multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians. The President stated this when he received the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, was quoted as saying, “This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better.”

To steadily ensure measured growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes, President Tinubu said every effort across sectors will be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

“So far, we have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper