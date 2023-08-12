Edo LG poll: Obaseki urges electorates to vote PDP candidates





Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Saturday urged electorates in the state to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates across the 18 local governments ahead of the September 2 local government election to enable them provide dividends of democracy at the grassroot level.

Obaseki made the appeal at the PDP flag-off campaign in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo.

Obaseki said that the PDP candidate for Etsako Central is trusted and tested to provide good leadership at the local government.

“Our candidate is a better person that will bring better life, I know him, he is a better person and he is a man that will work with me to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

“He will help you people, we will bring money for commerce to develop Etsako Central.

“So I urge you to come out en mass on September 2, to vote for this candidate,” Obaseki said.

The governor expressed pains over the hardship Nigerians are going through due to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper