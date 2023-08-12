Japa: ‘How we survived 14 days on ship’s rudder from Nigeria to Brazil’





Friday accepts water from an officer as they enter Brazil. BBC

After the midnight of June 27, Roman Ebimene Friday packed food and headed for Lagos port. His target was the rudder of a 620-foot ship (a tanker) for a ‘japa’ move to Europe . But it was Nigeria to Brazil.

Friday convinced a fisherman to take him across to the ship. “The fisherman is a good man,” Friday said. “He didn’t ask for money.”

The first shock Friday got at the rudder was seeing three faces staring at him from the dark. For the next 15 hours the four perched on the rudder. By 5pm, they felt the ship, Ken Wave’s giant engines, come to life. They were headed for Europe. Or so they thought.

Friday narrated how they survived two weeks on the ocean to BBC Pidgin .

Friday in a video call with family members back home.

The net

As the japa journey began, “The rudder turns 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So you have to be alert constantly. The two nets came loose at some point. But…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper