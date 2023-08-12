Movie Review: Jagun Jagun raises the bar on portrayal of political malady





By Enitan Abdultawab

‘Jagun Jagun’, Femi Adebayo’s contribution to the current wave of cinematographic commentaries on political and leadership malady, heaves into sight with bar-raising quality all round. Released on Netfilx on August 10, it is the latest Nollywood movie to seriously morph arts and cinematography into a laudable tool for combating socio-political bugs.

Femi Adebayo’s Jagun Jagun seems to surpass his popular and epic movie ‘Agesinkole’. However, an avid viewer will reminisce that Agesinkole does provide a backdrop to Jagun Jagun. While the former dwells on the ills of electoral malpractices and falsification, the latter strings the rancour between an over-ambitious warlord and an ambitious young warrior, who only seeks power.

Spanning across the kingdoms of Ota Efon, Aje, Modede, Iwon and Larinle, Jagun Jagun tells the story of a despotic warlord whose formidable army sends shivers down the spines of opposition.

Ogundiji is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper