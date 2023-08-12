Niger: War not tea party, Nigerians warn Tinubu





By Dayo Johnson, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Peter Duru, Steve Oko, Shina Abubakar & ‘Laolu Elijah

Eminent Nigerians and other stakeholders have expressed opposition to the decision of ECOWAS sub-region to launch a military action in Niger in a bid to restore constitutional order in the country. In their separate reactions, they argued that Nigeria was still grappling with poverty and impoverishment and it would be suicidal to embark on military action in Niger.

Gross abuse of democracy result into unconstitutional change of government — Ohuabunwa

Former presidential aspirant and Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said that part of the reasons ECOWAS leaders were pushing for war against the military junta in Niger Republic, was to avoid being taken as a toothless bulldog.

Mazi Ohuabunwa said, “we must empathize with ECOWAS leaders because they are concerned that if they do not do anything very stern, their own seats are not guaranteed as the coup is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper