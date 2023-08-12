NYSC deploys 1,122 corps members to Gombe





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,122 corps members to Gombe State for the 2023 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation exercise.

Ms Jennifer Laha, Public Relations Officer, NYSC, said this in a statement on Saturday in Gombe.

Laha said the corps members were expected to report at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Amada Community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the camp will be open for corps members on Aug. 16, while the closing ceremony is billed for Sept. 5.

Laha urged the corps members to arrive early to camp while assuring that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure their comfort.

“While wishing you journey mercies to Gombe State, we assure you of our commitment to equip you mentally and physically for nation-building,” she said. (NAN)

(NAN)





Source: Vanguard Newspaper