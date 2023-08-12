Police launch manhunt for armed assailants in Ugwogo-Nike/Ikem axis of Enugu





The Police Command in Enugu State, has launched a manhunt for armed assailants operating within the Ugwogo-Nike/Ikem axis of Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road within the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Saturday.

“Manhunt operation is underway to apprehend the armed assailants that shot and murdered one male victim and the driver of a Passat car, identified as Cyril Mbah.

“This incident happened on Aug. 11 at about 7:45p.m., along Ugwogo-Nike/Ikem axis of Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road,” he said.

Ndukwe, however, said that the Command is not in receipt of any report of abduction or kidnapping of person(s) on the same road and time as being reported by some online media.

It would be recalled that some online media, on Saturday, reported the return of kidnappers on that axis of the road.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper