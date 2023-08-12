Strike: Why we suspended action for 2 weeks – NARD





By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has explained that it suspended its nationwide strike for two weeks because the federal government was making moves to address its demands.

NARD also hinted that the suspension was because it observed that government had not only approved the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund, MRTF but has also started work on the circular on one-for-one replacement.

The association’s president, Emeka Orji, speaking on the suspension of the strike, said it would observe the government for two weeks to see if the latter will keep to promise of meeting up with some other demands.

He said: “We just suspended the strike.

Work to resume 8 am tomorrow.

We will review the progress made in 2 weeks

” The association decided to suspend the strike because of the moves by the federal government to address our demands.

“We also observed that the federal government has approved the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper