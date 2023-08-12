Traditional rulers to get monthly allowance to administer domains





•As Edo Govt implements 1979 law on council administration

…Oba of Benin remains permanent chair of Edo State Traditional Council of Obas, Chiefs

The Edo State Government Executive Council has approved the implementation of a 1979 Law on local council administration, which translates to a new regime where all traditional rulers in the 18 local government areas of the state will receive monthly allowances to administer their domains.

In a statement, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq. said the decision was reached at the Executive Council meeting, held at the Government House, Benin City.

Ogie noted, “The Council resolved that there would be a traditional council in each local government area across the state’s 18 local councils. In the law, the Oba of Benin remains the permanent chairman of the Edo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs and also the permanent chairman of the Benin Traditional Council. The Benin Traditional Council…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper